BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 5,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 611,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 549.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
