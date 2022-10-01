Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
