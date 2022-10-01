Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Shares of AVGO opened at $444.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.79. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $443.64 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

