Brokerages Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price at $9.88

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,000.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 861,362 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 626,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.46 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.