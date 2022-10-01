Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target at $14.40

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBR. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.2949 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 75.31%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,197,000 after purchasing an additional 616,595 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after buying an additional 2,594,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.