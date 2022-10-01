Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target at $356.75

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $356.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $36,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,554 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $246.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $699.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

