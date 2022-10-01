Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Price Target at C$11.08

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$7.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

