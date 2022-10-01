Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 715

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 715 ($8.64).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Stock Performance

SGE stock opened at GBX 697.20 ($8.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2,490.00. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 719.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 692.64.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.