Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) PT at C$19.10

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.10.

RNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.00. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$14.62 and a 52-week high of C$19.78.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

