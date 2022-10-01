Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.86

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 8913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

