BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,448,845.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $69,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,039,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,473,587.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,028,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,448,845.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 62,435 shares of company stock worth $1,314,981. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 65,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,308. The stock has a market cap of $383.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

