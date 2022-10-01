BT.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,464.00 (BT)

BT.Finance (BT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. BT.Finance has a market capitalization of $47,493.00 and $64,464.00 worth of BT.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BT.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BT.Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BT.Finance Coin Profile

BT.Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. BT.Finance’s total supply is 250,279 coins. BT.Finance’s official Twitter account is @btdotfinance. The official website for BT.Finance is bt.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BT.Finance is a smart DeFi yield aggregator based on ethereum ecosystem, targets the best and sustainable yield for tokens.The Vaults are divided into 3 pools as Stable Profits Pool, High Yield Pool and Smart Hybrid Pool to all users with various risk tolerances. The BT Vault v1 is to earn $CRV $SUSHI $PICKLE $BADGER $LDO $BAS $MIS $FXS from other excellent DeFi yield aggregators and platforms, thanks for their innovative products and hard work.Security is its first priority, BT.Finance will have insurance fund to buy insurance from Defi insurance platforms such as Nexus Mutual and Cover Protocol besides the peckshield security audit.The project is launched by the community, it will run with Dao that is governed by the vote of the community. BT.Finance invites senior people in the blockchain industry and fund managers to serve as a strategist and economic advisers to the development team.”

