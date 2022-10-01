Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Bunge Stock Up 0.4 %

BG opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $84,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $74,642,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.