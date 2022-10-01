BunnyPark (BP) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week

BunnyPark (BP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. One BunnyPark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BunnyPark has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BunnyPark has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004627 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045845 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.02 or 0.01622055 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00035046 BTC.

BunnyPark Profile

BunnyPark (CRYPTO:BP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,440,801 coins. BunnyPark’s official website is www.bunnypark.com. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BunnyPark

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyPark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyPark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BunnyPark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

