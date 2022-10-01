Burp Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $233,192.28 (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Burp has a market capitalization of $233,192.28 and $92,146.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burp has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,315.37 or 0.99996401 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00065037 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065161 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082748 BTC.

Burp Profile

Burp is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2021. The Reddit community for Burp is https://reddit.com/r/big_town_chef and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

