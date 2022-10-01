Bytecoin (BCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,601.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $20,601.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018417 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.