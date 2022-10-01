C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Update

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C5 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CXAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 10,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,125. C5 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXAC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in C5 Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

