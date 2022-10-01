Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of CCTS remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at about $630,000.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

