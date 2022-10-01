Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.74.

CNI stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $106.61 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.29.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

