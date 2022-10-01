Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 2,780 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 2.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 545,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,017,000 after buying an additional 467,108 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,508,000 after buying an additional 336,165 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,792,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,841,000 after buying an additional 273,593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 241,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

