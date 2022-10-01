Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Down 25.5% in September

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,994. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

