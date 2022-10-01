Carbon Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,009.00 (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Carbon Coin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,324.11 or 0.99995249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082681 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carbon Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

