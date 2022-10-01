Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Balchem by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.68. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

