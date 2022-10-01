Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.21.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $387.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

