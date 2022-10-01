Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $135.13 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

