Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.20 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after acquiring an additional 320,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $839,720,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.