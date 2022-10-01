Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,154 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $16,881,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 70.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 86,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $96.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

