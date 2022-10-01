Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,814 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,084 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

AKAM opened at $80.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $79.79 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

