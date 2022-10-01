Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,347 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.05.

LRCX opened at $366.00 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

