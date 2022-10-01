Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 17,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.8 %

ITW stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

