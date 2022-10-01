Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $267.87 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.82.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

