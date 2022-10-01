CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CareCloud Stock Up 1.2 %

CareCloud stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 18,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,512. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.