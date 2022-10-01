CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.02. 5,557,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,559. CarMax has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 17.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

