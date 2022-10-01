Carry Market Capitalization Reaches $35.10 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Carry has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $35.10 million and $1.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00014682 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.