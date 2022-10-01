Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $179.72 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $179.72 million and $8.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on March 31st, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,185,172,361 coins and its circulating supply is 6,091,802,230 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “The Casper Network is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification. Casper is designed to accelerate enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology today and evolve to meet user needs in the future. CSPR is the native token to the Casper Network. As a proof-of-stake blockchain, Casper relies on CSPR to reward the validators that participate in the PoS consensus mechanism to secure and uphold the network. Casper users also rely on CSPR to pay network fees for on-chain actions. The CSPR token will be available only through CoinList for the initial public token sale. Discord | Telegram | YouTube | Github Whitepaper “

