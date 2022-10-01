Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 878,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 678,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ CPRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 2,185,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,382. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

