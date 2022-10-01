Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.08. 2,963,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.58 and its 200-day moving average is $198.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

