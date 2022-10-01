Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

CAT stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.08. 2,963,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,736. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

