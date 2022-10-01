Catex Token Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CATT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Catex Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $52,496.83 and $275.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.87 or 0.99944055 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064667 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. Telegram | Discord | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

