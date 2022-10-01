Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 28.1% in September

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 22,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

