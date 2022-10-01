Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.13 on Friday. Centrica has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Get Centrica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CPYYY. Citigroup lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 97 ($1.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.