ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,806. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

