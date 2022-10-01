ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Up 49.9% in September

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the August 31st total of 543,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock remained flat at $22.66 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 636,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $28.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $74,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $172,413. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Articles

