Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

CHEA stock remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEA. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $360,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

