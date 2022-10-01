Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.46.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

