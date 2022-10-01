Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,884 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises about 2.2% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Lithia Motors worth $39,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAD stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.55. The company had a trading volume of 445,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.97. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.00 and a fifty-two week high of $366.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.