Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,482,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,725,784. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

