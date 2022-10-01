Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Carvana worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. 10,923,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $309.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

