Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 299.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 463,370 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $46,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DexCom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,351,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

