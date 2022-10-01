Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,169 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $56,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $187.81. 6,049,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,565. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

